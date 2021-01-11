Following the riots at the U.S. Capitol, a member of the Capitol Police force has committed suicide.



Fox 5 in Washington D.C. reports office Howard Liebengood took his own life.



“Capitol Police union confirms officer Howard Liebengood died by suicide yesterday. In statement they say he responded to riots Wed,” reporter Evan Lambert said in a tweet.



Officer Liebengood had been with the Capitol Police since 2005 and he most recently was assigned to the Senate division.

