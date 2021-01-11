SOURCE SPORTS: Deshaun Watson Not Happy With The Way The Texans Are Conducting Business

Deshaun Watson isn’t too happy with the Houston Texans as an organization overall.

The Texans this week hired Nick Caserio as their new general manager. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Texans owner Cal McNair told Watson that the franchise quarterback would be involved in the hiring process. Rapoport says Watson is upset because he did not get included.

#Texans QB Deshaun Watson is extremely unhappy with the organization after owner Cal McNair informed him he would be involved in the GM and coach hiring process and provide feedback… but then did neither in the hire of GM Nick Caserio, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2021

Watson has been frustrated with the organization for a while. Last offseason, Houston didn’t let Watson know that All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would be traded, which led Watson to lose his number receiver and saw the offense struggled all season long.

Watson is not upset about Caserio being hired. Rather, he is upset that he was told he would have a role in the hiring process but then he wasn’t included. For that reason alone, Watson may feel his opinion isn’t valued within the Texans organization and with that, you get distrust.

Watson is arguably one of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL today. He is fresh off leading the NFL in passing yards and this is with losing Hopkins. The Texans should try to keep their franchise quarterback happy and in great favor.