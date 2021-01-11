Dr. Dre is Reportedly Still in ICU About a Week Following Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre is Reportedly Still in ICU About a Week Following Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre is reportedly still in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he has been since suffering a brain aneurysm last Monday.

It was previously reported that the medical professionals were conducting a battery of test to determine what caused the bleeding.

The public hasn’t received a health update since his last Instagram post. “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!” he wrote.

Advertisement

TMZ reports that the doctors have “cautiously informed his family that a bad outcome doesn’t appear to be on the horizon.”

The fatality rate of brain aneurysms are fifty percent and 2/3 survivors suffer with a neurological deficit. Dr. Dre is one of the lucky ones and we’re keeping him in our prayers.