You can’t scroll on social media without hearing Erica Banks’ infectious hit single, “Buss It” which is the sound of the latest TikTok trend.

Women who take on the challenge are dressed down at the beginning of the video until they transform, drop down low, and ‘buss it.’

The record samples Nelly’s “Hot In Herre” and it blew up right when she inked a deal with Warner Music in partnership with 1501 Certified Records. “I am proud to announce that I am now signed to @warnerrecords @warnerbrosentertainment,” Banks announced with a video popping champagne alongside the label’s owner Ca,rl Crawford on Thursday (January 8). “Thank you to EVERYBODY supporting me, and thank you to @1501_certified_ent ?? I’m just gettin started!”

The Dallas rapper was met with comparisons to her label mate, Megan Thee Stallion, when she made her debut last year. “only ppl from Texas understand that we all have the same “accent” lol,” she tweeted in response in June. “been gettin a lot of “i was wrong about you, you hard” messages.. don’t let social media influence you before actually checkin somebody out, you just might like em.”

Erica Banks’ #BussItChallenge is the latest challenge that empowers women of all shapes and sizes. Check out some challenges below: