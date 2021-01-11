A rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami HEAT in Beantown on Sunday was postponed due to COVID-19.



On Sunday, HEAT guard Avery Bradley was put into COVID-19 health and safety protocol making him unavailable for the game. Bradley’s absence made the HEAT one short of the minimum eight players available for the game due to contact tracing.



The Celtics were ready to play with eight players after nine were previously ruled out.



The HEAT and Celtics are only the second game postponed this season, following a Dec. 23 matchup that had scheduled the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.