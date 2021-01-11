Keri Hilson doesn’t agree with Donald Trump’s ban from social media after he influenced the chaotic riots at Capitol Hill last week.
She took to Instagram to talk about the “dangers” of Trump facing consequences for his actions.
“A democracy must include freedom of speech,” Hilson wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Imagine other leaders or popular figures not being able to voice their opinion if it opposes the majority of world leaders…Our freedom of speech is being taken from us.”
The singer was unsurprisingly met with opposition because he wasn’t banned from social media for no reason. Plus, he can hold a nationally televised press conference at his convenience so he’s not being stripped of his first amendment like the singer claims.
“For the record, I don’t give a f*ck about Trump,” Keri Hilson wrote. “I recognize why he was removed. It’s the wider view that’s scary to me.”
Check out some reactions below: