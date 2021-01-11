Keri Hilson doesn’t agree with Donald Trump’s ban from social media after he influenced the chaotic riots at Capitol Hill last week.

She took to Instagram to talk about the “dangers” of Trump facing consequences for his actions.

“A democracy must include freedom of speech,” Hilson wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Imagine other leaders or popular figures not being able to voice their opinion if it opposes the majority of world leaders…Our freedom of speech is being taken from us.”

The singer was unsurprisingly met with opposition because he wasn’t banned from social media for no reason. Plus, he can hold a nationally televised press conference at his convenience so he’s not being stripped of his first amendment like the singer claims.

“For the record, I don’t give a f*ck about Trump,” Keri Hilson wrote. “I recognize why he was removed. It’s the wider view that’s scary to me.”

Check out some reactions below:

Twitter: pic.twitter.com/m5o8JMpSuI — Your Best Friend (@BrandonRiddley) January 10, 2021

When love knocked Keri Hilson down, did she hit her head? 🥲 pic.twitter.com/j80Bg0x2m2 — Isha Thorpe (@IshaThorpe) January 10, 2021

Keri Hilson also thought 5G caused COVID, sooooo no one should be taking her seriously about her thoughts on free speech lol https://t.co/69F8c2BXK4 — Kellee Nicole Terrell (@kelleent) January 10, 2021

Put Keri Hilson and Summer Walker in a room I'm tryna see sumthn — Fiona Applebum says block Shaun King! (@WrittenByHanna) January 10, 2021

Keri Hilson shows us everyday we were right to end her career pic.twitter.com/wMA3WnV6D0 — Kali ⁷ 🍍💜 (@KallieM21) January 10, 2021