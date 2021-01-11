So Lil Nas X and Lizzo enter a strip club. Sounds like a wild story to be told right?



Lil Nas was a guest on the Friday edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and detailed what he called a “crazy night” with Lizzo after last year’s Grammys.



“When I went to the strip club with Lizzo,” Lil Nas X said. “That was a pretty great time. They were playing our songs and stripping. It was a crazy night.”



“Old Town Road” in a strip club sounds interesting, you can hear the full story from Lil Nas below.