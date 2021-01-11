Vice President Mike Pence will be on hand for the Jan. 20 inauguration of Joe Biden.



Days after President Trump’s last week was that he will not show up, reports have emerged stating Pence will be in attendance.



Last week, the status of Pence was up in the air as his press secretary, Devin O’Mally, stated, “Vice President Pence and the second lady have yet to make a decision regarding their attendance.”



Biden stated that Trump not coming was a good thing but has a different tune about Pence.



“He’s welcome. I think it’s important that as much as we can stick to what have been the historical precedence of how and the circumstances of which an administration changes, should be maintained,” Biden said. “And so … the vice president is welcome to come, we would be honored to have him there, and to move forward in the transition.”