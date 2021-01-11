R. Kelly has had enough with all of the words that have been spoken about him while he is behind bars. Addressing everybody, R. Kelly shared an old song from jail on his birthday titled “Shut Up.”



The song was on Kells’s 2013 Black Panties album and highlights the highs and lows of his famed career, most notably the hate he received.



The song features the lyrics:

After 22 years of a blessed career

Had me lying in my hospital bed crying mad tears

But just as I have many people hatin me, Had so many people loving me

And let’s not forget the hood around the world covering me

Almost like he wrote it for the future.



R. Kelly won’t see court now until September after his trial was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. You can see the birthday post here.