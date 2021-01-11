Rihanna to Invest in ‘Partake Foods’ Owned by Black Woman

Rihanna to Invest in ‘Partake Foods’ Owned by Black Woman

The snack company, Partake Foods is getting financial aid from Rihanna, JAY-Z, and a few other influential celebrities.

The company closed a $4.8 million funding deal that will help with operations, product manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and more.

Other investors include former NBA player Kevin Johnson’s Black Capital, Seattle Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner, and Grammy Award-winning singer H.E.R.

Advertisement

This marks Rihanna’s first investment outside of her Fenty ventures which include Fenty Beauty, Savage x, Fenty Skin, and the Fenty fashion line.

The CEO of Partake Food, Denise Woodward, speaks on intentionally seeking black investors. “That was very deliberate. I feel very passionate about continuing to increase wealth in the Black community wherever possible and so having investors on board that understand those missions and goals is really important to me.”