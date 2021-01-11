Congratulations to Yaya Mayweather and NBA Youngboy on the safe delivery of their newborn son. Although it seems the two are no longer together, Yaya took to her social media to celebrate her baby boy’s arrival.

In a clip on her story, you can see a picture of the baby’s foot with the lyrics to “Mama’s Hand” by Queen Naija playing over the video. Yaya has yet to reveal the name or face of their newborn.

The newborn is believed to be the seventh addition to NBA Youngboy’s list of children, which includes five sons and two daughters, at the age of 21.

Although the couple appears to be separated now, Yaya is still facing a case that involved the stabbing of another one of Youngboy’s baby mommas in April of 2020. Yaya was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after stabbing Lapattra Jacobs once spotting the young woman at NBA’s home.

NBA Youngboy has been quiet, as he is taking a break from social media, however, the rapper is gearing up to release an album titled, “Sincerely Kentrell” which may unleash the answers that fans have been looking for to their questions.