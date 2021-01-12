Azealia Banks has been in the media for some pretty interesting things but this one is the most ….. interesting. Banks dug up her dead cat and boiled it, the entire process was posted on her social media. “Lucifer 2009-2020. My Dear kitty,” she wrote under the post. “Thank you for everything. A legend. An icon. Forever a serval serve.”

Warning: The graphic post from Banks is below.

Somebody call the police. Azealia Banks dug up her dead cat, cooked it, & made soup 🤮 she going to HELL HELL pic.twitter.com/5INP06cu2w — Bae (@Prettyasstrini) January 12, 2021

After Banks boiled the cat, which passed away three months ago, Banks posted a picture of the cat’s skull on her wall. Once the video went viral, it raised a lot of concern from Banks’ fans. “Waking up to Azealia Banks cooking her dead cat……wtf is wrong with her?” one fan tweeted with a meme of Tami Rowman gagging.

“Cats when they see Azalea Banks coming,” another fan wrote with a meme of a screaming cat.

Some fans are even suggesting that Instagram ban her account. This wouldn’t be the first time fans were concerned about the mental health of Azealia Banks as one of her previous stunts included the “212” rapper shaving her head completely bald on Instagram while telling her fans she’s about to be “bald like a seal.”

The graphic videos with the cat has been removed from Instagram.

cats when they see Azealia Banks coming pic.twitter.com/BISsEEXEBP — SELF (@Erichardson_22) January 12, 2021