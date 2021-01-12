Benny The Butcher ended 2020 atop many Album of the Year lists with his Burden of Proof drop. Now, the Griselda emcee is returning to The Plugs I Met, linking with Harry Fraud for the sequel.
Benny hit Twitter to announce Plug 2, setting a March 19th drop date for the effort with Fraud.
The album will be the first release from Benny since he was shot in Houston. Recently, Benny gave a tip to fans that the album was coming when he spoke about his oft-discussed Drake feature that he is keeping tucked away.
Benny revealed it didn’t make Burden of Proof because the album was entirely produced by Hit-Boy. The Drake verse is also not on a Fraud beat so the wait extends a bit longer.
You can see the announcement from The Butcher below.
Benny The Butcher Sets March Date for ‘Plugs 2’ with Harry Fraud
