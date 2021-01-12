Although Chadwick Boseman may no longer be with us physically, his legacy still lives on forever. Boseman’s career as an actor is a resume we won’t forget. One of his most notable characters Marvel’s The Black Panther in which they are committed to carrying Boseman’s legacy throughout the series.

Since the passing of Boseman his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward has remained silent through her mourning period. As of Monday, January 11th Ledward broke her silence to a Gotham award on her late husband’s behalf.

“He is the most honest person I’ve ever met because he didn’t just stop at speaking the truth, he actively searched for it. In himself, in those around him and in the moment,” Ledward said in a tearful speech.

“The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid, but if one does not live in truth, then it’s impossible to live in line with a divine purpose for your life. And so it became how he lived his life, day in, day out. Imperfect, but determined.”

Boseman is receiving the award for his final appearance in the film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. In the speech, his wife acknowledges Boseman’s gift to portray real-life people with the examples of Jackie Robinson and James Brown. “He developed his understanding of what it meant to be the one, the none and the all. He realized when one is able to recognize that their strength does not come from themself, they rarely mess up,” Ledward stated.

“That’s what he was doing when he was acting. Not merely telling a story or reading lines off a page, but modeling for us a path of true fulfillment. May we not let his conviction be in vain. May our spirits be fertile soil for god’s wisdom to fall upon,” she continued.

Ledward ended the speech by speaking directly to her husband. “Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us.”

Chadwick Boseman passed away from a private battle with colon cancer at the age of 43. We are sending our love and prayers to Taylor Simone Ledward as she grieves the loss of her husband.