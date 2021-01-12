As Dr. Dre’s physical health is in the balance due to a sudden brain aneurysm which has left him in the ICU for a week, his divorce battle with his estranged wife Nicole now has the super-producer fighting more serious allegations.

In documents filed by Mrs. Young in regards to the divorce, she claims that she endured many years of abuse and even says that the 55=year-old mogul put a gun to her head.

Nicole Young’s document stated, “I have explained in excruciating and painful detail the abuse that Andre has perpetrated against me over our more than 25-year-relationship. Andre held a gun to my head on two occasions, on January 8, 2000, and November 20, 2001. Andre has punched me in the head/face on two occasions in 1999 and on January 8, 2000.”

As far as their divorce, Dre has agreed to pay Nicole $2 million in spousal support until their next court hearing, which is scheduled for April.

