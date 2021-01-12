Think about the feeling of your last concert, which may return to you by the end of 2021 according to Dr. Fauci. After a grim 2020, Fauci revealed that concert venues and theaters could return to operations “some time in the fall of 2021.”

According to The New York Times, Fauci’s comments were during a virtual conference held by the Association of Performing Arts Professionals on Saturday.

“If everything goes right, this [will] occur some time in the fall of 2021, so that by the time we get to the early to mid-fall, you can have people feeling safe performing onstage as well as people in the audience,” Fauci said. “I think you can then start getting back to almost full capacity of seating. We’ll be back in the theaters — performers will be performing, audiences will be enjoying it.”

Would you be open to returning to venues shows this Fall? Let us know.