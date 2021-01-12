FBI Warns of “Armed Protests” Being Planned At All 50 State Capitols And D.C. During Inauguration Week

FBI Warns of “Armed Protests” Being Planned At All 50 State Capitols And D.C. During Inauguration Week

The Capitol Hill Riots was just the tip of the iceberg, according to the FBI.

FBI reports have revealed that they’ve received several tips that “armed protests” have been planned at the capitols of all 50 states and the District of Columbia during the week of President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, which is scheduled for January 20.

“On 8 January, the FBI received information on an identified group calling for others to join them in ‘storming’ state, local and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event POTUS is removed as President prior to Inauguration Day. This identified group is also planning to ‘storm’ government offices including in the District of Columbia and in every state, regardless of whether the states certified electoral votes for Biden or Trump, on 20 January,” stated an FBI bulletin obtained by CNN.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Bureau is looking into “various threats to harm President-elect Biden ahead of the presidential inauguration.”