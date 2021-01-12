Issa Rae is set to launch her very own master class explaining what steps she took to get her break in Hollywood.

The Insecure creator partnered with MasterClass to provide a series of 14 video lessons. The e-learning company hosts celebrity-led courses and Rae’s own will be available for a $180 membership.

Those who enroll will have access to over 100 classes. “A lot of people enter the industry thinking their ideas have to be perfect and fit into a specific kind of box, but that’s never been part of my process,” Issa said in a statement. “In my MasterClass, I want to tell you everything that I’ve gone through, every mistake that I’ve made and everything that I’ve learned so far, so that you can do better than I did. If you have a desire to create, this class is for you.”

Issa Rae will analyze her breakout YouTube series, Awkward Black Girl, as well as her hit HBO series, Insecure, in the classes and teach students how to develop a pilot, build multidimensional characters and dialogue, and work with feedback.

She’ll also give tips to help students with their creative writing.

“Issa is one of the most celebrated creators in recent history because of her authenticity and unflinching boldness when it comes to storytelling,” MasterClass co-founder/CEO David Rogier said in a statement. “Her MasterClass at its core is about inspiring action and not being discouraged by roadblocks.”

Shonda Rhimes, Alicia Keys, Ru Paul, and Ken Burns are among some of the other people who have previously taught MasterClass.

Watch the trailer for Rae’s MasterClass: