Is a Collaboration Between Jazmine Sullivan and Issa Rae in the Works?

Words by: Michelle Dartez

Jazmine Sullivan tweeted about how she would love to work with Insecure creator, Issa Rae, and do a short film based on her new EP release Heaux Tales. Issa Rae responded and seems more than interested in making this happen. Could these two talented ladies get together and plot on making this project work?

Jazmine. Say the fuck less. https://t.co/HRUwr6ZiJK — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 9, 2021

After Jazmine and Issa gushed over each other, fans showed their support and excitement in the comments.

It’s been five years since we’ve had new music from Jazmine Sullivan, receiving positive reviews for her new EP. Heaux Tales feature artists like Ari Lennox, Anderson Paak, and H.E.R.

To go along with all of the positive feedback from fans about the album, Sullivan is featured on the Spotify Billboard in Times Square. She made a post about it on Instagram, mentioning how she’s been in the industry for so long but has never received this kind of recognition. “Seeing my face, my body type, my brown skin on a billboard in Times Square is… a lot…” she captioned the post.