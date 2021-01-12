Marvel Cinema’s president Kevin Feige announced Monday that Deadpool is being added to the MCU and that the next installment will be R-rated.

Deadpool 3 will join the MCU as an R-rated movie, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. https://t.co/F94FDbokSQ pic.twitter.com/sckMGvaIG1 — IGN (@IGN) January 11, 2021

During a WandaVision press event with Collider, Feige gave fans some insight to the upcoming installment.

“It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now,” Feige told Collider. “It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

Fans were skeptical of whether Deadpool 3 would be would receive an R-rating after 20th Century Fox, the studio behind the first two Deadpool movies, was bought by Disney. However, this announcement opens the door for other MCU movies to receive an R-rating, namely Blade, who’s the first trilogy received the R-rating.

Now, fans are pushing that Marvel keeps the same energy with the Blade re-boot set to come out next year that stars Mahershala Ali as the title character.