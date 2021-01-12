The partnership between Kevin Hart and Netflix is extending. On Monday, Deadline reported Hart and Netflix agreed to a long-term deal that will make the streaming service the home for Kevin Hart and his HartBeat Productions.

The partnership will bring Kevin Hart as the star of four films that he will also produce and go straight to the service. The outlet reports the last comparative deal went to Adam Sandler who inked with the company for $150 million. A number has not been confirmed between the two.

Kevin Hart had Netflix’s No. 1 comedy special of 2020 and he provdes to be a box office hit as films, in which he starred, have raked in $4 billion globally.

“Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself,” Hart said. “I am excited to act in and produce cutting-edge films with Netflix. I am extremely grateful to Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber, we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first. This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first-class entertainment and narratives.”

“Netflix has enjoyed a long relationship with Kevin and we’ve been lucky enough to partner with him many times,” said Netflix film head Stuber. “He’s a hands-on producer and it’s been great to watch him build an incredible company with HartBeat. There are very few artists who can attract audiences of all ages and succeed in making comedies, dramas and family films. We’re excited to partner with Kevin, and his great team at Hartbeat, to entertain our audience for years to come.”