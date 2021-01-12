A New York Post report says that a Memphis police officer was arrested and charged with kidnapping and murdering a 30-year-old man while on duty.

29-year-old Patric Ferguson, who has only been with the Memphis Police Department for two years, killed Robert Howard after he forced him into his patrol car before driving him to a different location and shooting him to death. He was aided and abetted by 28-year-old Joshua Rogers to help relocate and get rid of the body.

“No one is above the law. Knowing that a Memphis Police Officer, someone who took an oath to protect and serve, made the decision to commit this horrific crime is devastating,” said Memphis Police Department Director Michael Rallings on Facebook.

Advertisement

Investigators say that the two men knew each other, but how they were connected hasn’t been confirmed.

Ferguson is charged with kidnapping, murder, abuse of a corpse, and fabricating and tampering with evidence.