Naomi Osaka’s deals continue to line up, the young tennis superstar is the latest House ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

Osaka will first be seen in the Spring/Summer 2021 campaign, which will be photographed by Louis Vuitton’s Director of Women’s Collections Nicolas Ghesquière.

“Aside from tennis, my most treasured passion is fashion; and there is no brand more iconic than Louis Vuitton,” Naomi said in a statement. “It is such an honour to work with Nicolas —he’s a designer I admire so much and we share a mutual love of Japanese culture and style. To become global brand ambassador is truly a dream come true for me.”

In celebration of the announcement, Osaka hit Instagram and revealed that she received her first LV bag at the age of 15 as a birthday gift. “Do I call this a full circle moment? Yes.”