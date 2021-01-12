Oh, snap! Raven-Symoné might have kids soon.

In a recent E! interview, Symoné gives insight into her personal life and more. The actress and singer shared the good thing about being a lesbian is that “baby plans will always be planned.” Raven told this to Justin. He had asked the star if she and her wife Maday intended to grow their family any time soon. This question alludes to the many celebrities that have done this past year amid Hollywood’s quarantine baby boom.

“I’m sure there’s going to be, like, a whole doctor’s list I’m going to give you,” Raven added. “We’ll get there when we get there.”

The couple hasn’t even celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary yet! The newlyweds said “I do” last June in a surprise, backyard ceremony at Grey’s Anatomy star Debbie Allen’s home with minimal guests. Snapshots of the wedding were shared by Symoné as she wrote she “loves Mrs. Pearman-Mady.” Furthermore, the actress shared on Instagram that she “got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home.”