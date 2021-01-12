SOURCE SPORTS: Alabama Fans Flock the Streets of Tuscaloosa After Winning National Championship Despite COVID-19 Warnings

Alabama fans had plenty to celebrate on Monday night but in the middle of celebrating, must have forgotten about COVID-19.

The streets of Tuscaloosa were packed after the Crimson Tide rolled to a 52-24 win over Ohio State to win their 6th National Championship in 12 years.

Alabama Crimson Tide fans flood the streets of Tuscaloosa after the team secured its 18th national title. pic.twitter.com/k9UCH8BC4m — James Benedetto (@james_benedetto) January 12, 2021

As you can see from the photos, social distancing wasn’t being followed much. Ironically, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox advised fans to do the exact opposite of this last week, explaining to Tide fans a block part of this magnitude after a championship victory could have dire consequences.

What makes the Alabama celebration worst is the fact it comes on a day where the state had over 2,000 more positive COVID results on Monday — with a reported 13 people dying from the virus on Monday as well.

Hopefully, there are lots of masks being worn in that crowd but even if there are that doesn’t seem like the safest or best thing for our country right now.