After five seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles’ head coach Doug Pederson is out of a job.

Pederson met with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie on Monday to discuss his future with the franchise, and by the end of that conversation, Pederson was let go. Shortly afterward, the team released a statement on Twitter explaining Pederson’s departure.

Pederson led the Eagles to a Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots just three years ago. The Eagles have regressed since then and the final nail for Pederson was the last minute benching of rookie quarterback Jalen Hurst, when the team was only down three points in the 4th quarter against the Washington Football Team in the Eagles season finale game.

While the Eagles were already eliminated from playoff contention, some felt they were tanking in order to improve their draft position. Players were said to be furious about it and needed to be restrained from going after Pederson.

Management didn’t state if that was the deciding factor for Pederson being let go. With a Super Bowl win on his resume, Pederson will find work soon. The New York Jets have already expressed interest in interviewing Pederson.