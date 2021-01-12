All the rumors that surfaced about Kanye West last week were all laid to rest. After news broke that the rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian was filing for divorce, allegations began circulating that he had an affair with YouTuber, Jeffree Star.

Jeffree denied the claims but then TikTok star, Cole Carrigan claimed that the Hip Hop icon wanted to meet with him at a hotel via his bodyguard. But Carrigan backpedaled after the bodyguard, Steve Stanilis, issued a cease and desist.

Cole said in a video, “It says right here in order to for me to stay out of court and not get sued, I have to issue an apology to Mr. West and Kim Kardashian West. So hi, Kim, if you’re watching this, I am so sorry.”

The Internet star added that he started the rumors because of Ye’s controversial political views. “I honestly did this for the simple fact that your husband voted for Trump, and we simply can’t have that clownery in America, so you’re welcome.”

Kanye documented his first-time voting last year and he casted a ballot for himself. But before running his respective Presidential campaign via the Birthday Party, the “Blood on The Leaves” rapper supported Donald Trump.

Cole is hoping that his apology smoothened out the patch because he wants to get “on the KKW P.R. list, because I’ve been dying for those contour sticks.”

He ended his video adding fuel to Jeffree’s claims that Kris Jenner leaked the divorce information to the press ahead of the final taping of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Third of all, we all know Kris Jenner purposely leaked this divorce information to every news article three days before the last day of filming for ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’”