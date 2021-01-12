Yesterday (January 11), Democrats from the House of Representatives formally introduced their impeachment resolution for Donald rump, charging the outgoing POTUS with incitement of insurrection following last week’s riots on Capitol Hill.

The House is voting on the resolution this week, which if put in motion, could make him the first U.S. President to ever be impeached twice.

The resolution states, “In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

Advertisement

The resolution cited the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which states it “prohibits any person who has ‘engaged in insurrection or rebellion against’ the United States” from holding office.

According to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Dems will make a motion to bring the resolution to a floor vote January 12 (today), with an impeachment vote expected in a day or two following the floor vote.