[WATCH] Funkmaster Flex: Drake Is The Number One Rapper Of All Time, Better Than Jay-Z

[WATCH] Funkmaster Flex: Drake Is The Number One Rapper Of All Time, Better Than Jay-Z

“Those New York n****s are gonna lose their fuckin’ minds!!” -Gillie Da King

As Gillie gave his Top 19 rapper list of all time and Flex questioned Gillie and Wallo267 on their Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast on IG, NYC’s most talked about DJ went out on a limb, stating that Drake was the best rapper of all time and yes, even better than Hov himself.

Even Gillie had to reiterate the question, to which Flex responded with an emphatic ‘Yes!” According to Flex, “the reference tracks changed everything!” See the excerpt from the podcast below.

Advertisement