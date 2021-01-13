Rowdy Rebel came home last month, and now the countdown for Bobby Shmurda’s release has officially begun.

Previous reports suggested that he would be released on a conditional release on February 23rd. Bobby’s mother confirmed the news in the following Instagram post.

She posted a picture of her son for a Man Crush Monday tribute, “I am counting down just wishing we could run straight to February right quick. The come back wil be Epic!!!” she wrote.

Mama Shmurda added, “I can’t wait to hug my child it had been almost a year anxiety is getting the best of me.

Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel’s release is one of the most highly-anticipated moments in Hip Hop history.

The rap duo are critically-acclaimed for actually living the life they rap about and not snitching when they were hit with lengthy sentences.