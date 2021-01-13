Casanova to His Kids: “I Miss Y’all, See Y’all Soon”

Casanova to His Kids: “I Miss Y’all, See Y’all Soon”

While a bail deal is being considered, Casanova has reached out to children while he sits behind bars. The rapper was named with 17 additional men, all alleged to be members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang.

Casanova’s Twitter was active on Monday as a picture of the rapper, via screenshot, was shared on the time.

“ALL MY LIFE’S PROBLEMS HAVE ONE SIMPLE SOLUTION… A HUG FROM MY CHILDREN!!” he wrote. “I MISS Y’ALL, SEE Y’ALL SOON.”

Advertisement

Casanova is currently facing life in prison, but soon S. District Judge Phillip Halpern is expected to make a decision on if Cas can be freed on $2.5 million bail.

You can see the post below.