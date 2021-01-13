BY MISS WRIGHT

After six long years, Jazmine Sullivan has finally blessed us with a project and fans couldn’t be more grateful. Heaux Tales dropped on Friday, January 8th and it’s everything we needed and more.

The EP is exactly what it sounds like and some; Jazmine redefines the word heaux by giving you various perspectives and being unapologetically real. The project consists of 14 tracks, narrated and woven together by the short stories of six different women in the form of an interlude.

It features Ari Lennox, Anderson .Paak and H.E.R., who’s featured song, “Girl Like Me,” dropped a little before the album. We also heard “Lost One” and “Pick Up Your Feelings” in the months before its release, yet, when put together with the rest of the songs, the project in its entirety has the fluidity of a short film.

So much so, that Jazmine actually suggested creating a short film for the project while simultaneously shooting her shot at Issa Rae to possibly assist. From the looks of it, it worked, and hopefully, we can expect Heaux Tales the short film, in the near future.

The EP is worthy of a film for more reasons than its flow as a story. The Philadelphia artist challenges double standards on various fronts in ways that are both musically spine-chilling yet, still catchy.

This weekend i've been sober, i've been tipsy, i've been high on plant based medicine, I've meditated A LOT. Through it all i've come to one conclusion….#HeauxTales by @jsullivanmusic is an instant classic. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) January 11, 2021

Above all, Heaux Tales deserves praise and recognition because it gives a voice to women of all kinds.

“It’s about a woman deciding how she wants to present herself to the world and not being told or influenced by anyone but her g*d damn self. It’s about women writing their own imperfect stories, unashamed,” said Jazmine in a promo video for the project.

The “10 Seconds” singer is notorious for making fans wait years between her albums. It’s been 6 years since we got Reality Show, 11 years since Love Me Back and 13 years since Fearless.

While it may be frustrating to fans, it shows that Jazmine’s music defies time and it highlights her experience. She’s been in the game much longer than she receives credit for, but her fans hold her down and have been for over a decade.

Now that she’s dropped an EP and teases an album to be coming shortly, perhaps her extended waiting period for music is winding down. Regardless of how long it took, I think we can all agree that this is one hell of a comeback.

Listen to Heaux Tales, now streaming everywhere. https://www.jazminesullivanmusic.com/