The Tuesday night battle between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets never was much of a battle. LeBron James and the Lake Show was all over the Rockets from the jump leading to a blowout.
Aside from James Harden basically making it as plain as possible that he wants out (more on this in a second), James took a mid game bet with Dennis Schroeder, which led to him nailing a three point bucket and celebrating well before it went in.
You can hear LeBron break down the play and bet below.
Advertisement
On the other side of the ball, Harden let the Rockets faithful know that there is nothing more that he feels he can do to help the organization despite his love for the city.