The Tuesday night battle between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets never was much of a battle. LeBron James and the Lake Show was all over the Rockets from the jump leading to a blowout.

Aside from James Harden basically making it as plain as possible that he wants out (more on this in a second), James took a mid game bet with Dennis Schroeder, which led to him nailing a three point bucket and celebrating well before it went in.

LEBRON DID THE CURRY NO-LOOK THREE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ctm3uHJW2q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2021

You can hear LeBron break down the play and bet below.

“I took the bet while I was still shooting the ball.”



LeBron says his no-look three was the result of an in-game bet with Dennis Schroder 😂 pic.twitter.com/MZ1a8NoMSq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 13, 2021

On the other side of the ball, Harden let the Rockets faithful know that there is nothing more that he feels he can do to help the organization despite his love for the city.