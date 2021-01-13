Ashanti and Keyshia Cole will finally go head-to-head in their highly-anticipated virtual battle.

“RAIN, SLEET, HAIL, SNOW LET’S GO 🙌🏽” the official page wrote. “Join us Thursday, January 21st as we kick off the first #VERZUZ of 2021 with @Ashanti and @KeyshiaCole. Thank you everyone for being patient with us. We can’t wait for this magical night with Keyshia and Ashanti!”

Verzuz announced that the upcoming battles will be hosted in separate locations how the celebration originally started.

The event’s flyer emphasizes that January 21st is the “new and final date” so it’s safe to get your outfits together for your watch parties.

Are you rooting for Ashanti or Keyshia Cole?