Rap Snacks has hit a re-up on its star power, bringing in the biggest boss Rick Ross for a new chip flavor.

Ricky Rozay joins “The Official Snack of Hip Hop,” and introduces a new product, Sweet Chilli Lemon Pepper-flavored potato chips. The arrival of the snack also marks the start of a multi-product brand partnership with Ross.

Ross joins a Rap Snacks Roster that already features Cardi B, Migos, The Notorious B.I.G., Lil Yachty, Boosie, and more.

“Our partnership with Rick Ross marks an exciting time for the Rap Snacks brand as we continue to expand nationally and bolster our distribution footprint. Rick Ross’ business acumen and contribution to the culture is the perfect recipe for what we’re developing next, as we introduce new flavor profiles and innovative products,” said James Lindsay, CEO of Rap Snacks.

Rap Snacks expanded its national footprint, announcing a partnership with The Kroger Family of Companies, which includes Kroger, Food 4 Less, and Ralph’s. In addition to the brand’s latest product announcement, Cardi B’s Pork Skins are now available in Southeastern Walmart locations and come in three different flavors (Bar-B-Kurr with My Honey, Spicy Vinakurr, and BBQ Cheddar). Rap Snacks can be found in over 4,200 Walmart locations across the nation and select independently-owned supermarkets and convenience stores.