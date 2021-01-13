According to several confirmed reports, actor Dustin Diamond, who is known as “Screech” from the 90s sitcom Saved By The Bell, was hospitalized in Florida over the weekend and his medical team is afraid that it might be cancer ailing the veteran actor.

His doctors are running on a series of tests including a biopsy to find the issue, however, because of Diamond’s family history with cancer, they’re really concerned that might be the case for the Saved By The Bell star.

Diamond played the famous Screech character for four seasons, but was not brought on board for the reboot of the sitcom on Peacock. None of his former cast members have heard fro mDiamond since the show’s relaunch.

