Kyrie Irving has been away from the Brooklyn Nets for over a week now and it appears we now know why.

On Monday night, a video on social media surfaced that appeared to show him at a maskless gathering to celebrate his sister’s birthday. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews, the NBA is looking into the video to determine if Irving violated COVID-19 protocols.

Sources with @Malika_Andrews: As the NBA is expected to begin examining online videos circulating of a maskless Kyrie Irving at a family birthday party, there’s no belief that he will return to the Brooklyn Nets lineup this week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 12, 2021

Irving has been out of action since he missed the Nets’ Jan. 7 tilt with the Sixers. Brooklyn General Manager Sean Marks announced earlier Tuesday (after the purported “sister party” video dropped) that Kyrie took a leave of absence for “personal reasons.”

While the NBA does its investigation on Irving, it will appear he will not be with the Nets for a while going forward. Irving would still have to quartine himself per NBA COVID-19 guidelines.