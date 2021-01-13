Kyrie Irving has been away from the Brooklyn Nets for over a week now and it appears we now know why.
On Monday night, a video on social media surfaced that appeared to show him at a maskless gathering to celebrate his sister’s birthday. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews, the NBA is looking into the video to determine if Irving violated COVID-19 protocols.
Irving has been out of action since he missed the Nets’ Jan. 7 tilt with the Sixers. Brooklyn General Manager Sean Marks announced earlier Tuesday (after the purported “sister party” video dropped) that Kyrie took a leave of absence for “personal reasons.”
While the NBA does its investigation on Irving, it will appear he will not be with the Nets for a while going forward. Irving would still have to quartine himself per NBA COVID-19 guidelines.