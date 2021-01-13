According to an exclusive report from TMZ Sports, NBA Star lamar Odom his signed a deal with Celebrity Boxing and is slated for his first fight in Atlantoc City, NJ on June 12.

The 41-year-old former laker doesn’t have an opponent as of yet, but CB creator Damon Feldman plans to have another big name to face Odom in the ring.

The fight, slated to b held in the Showboat Casino in AC, is Odom’s debut in the ring, but he isn’t a stranger to battles outside of the ring. Lamar almost lost his life at a Nevada brothel in 2015 and even attempted a return to the court via Ice Cube’s Big3 Basketball League.

Let’s just hope that Odom doesn’t face the same fate as Nate Robinson, the last basketball player who stepped in the ring who lost more than just the boxing match.