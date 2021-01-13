The bond between Drake and the Golden State Warriors goes beyond his bars on “Free Smoke,” he is really living it.
I know the question rhetorical– Drake on “Free Smoke”
I took the team plane from Oracle
Mama never used to cook much
Used to chef KD
Now me and Chef, KD
Bet on shots for twenty G’s
Head coach Steve Kerr told reporters about a policy the Dubs have where they can occasionally invite friends to ride with them on the team plane. Steph Curry and Draymond Green were late for a flight one day and revealed it was because their guest, Drake, made them late.
Team policy is if you are late for a flight that you have to pay a fine of $500 and that also applied to Champagne Papi.
“We were flying to L.A. after our home game and we all got to the airport and Steph [Curry] and Draymond [Green] weren’t on the plane at the departure time,” Coach Kerr detailed. “Steph said, ‘Oh my fault. I’m with Drake and Draymond and were at the arena still.’”
Kerr added, “We had a team rule at the time that you could bring a friend on the plane a couple times a year. Unbeknownst to me, Steph decided to use one of his slots for Drake. So Drake got on the plane that night with Draymond and Steph and I fined all three of them for being late. Drake paid his $500 fine.”
You can hear the full story from Kerr below.