The bond between Drake and the Golden State Warriors goes beyond his bars on “Free Smoke,” he is really living it.

Head coach Steve Kerr told reporters about a policy the Dubs have where they can occasionally invite friends to ride with them on the team plane. Steph Curry and Draymond Green were late for a flight one day and revealed it was because their guest, Drake, made them late.

Team policy is if you are late for a flight that you have to pay a fine of $500 and that also applied to Champagne Papi.

“We were flying to L.A. after our home game and we all got to the airport and Steph [Curry] and Draymond [Green] weren’t on the plane at the departure time,” Coach Kerr detailed. “Steph said, ‘Oh my fault. I’m with Drake and Draymond and were at the arena still.’”

Kerr added, “We had a team rule at the time that you could bring a friend on the plane a couple times a year. Unbeknownst to me, Steph decided to use one of his slots for Drake. So Drake got on the plane that night with Draymond and Steph and I fined all three of them for being late. Drake paid his $500 fine.”

You can hear the full story from Kerr below.