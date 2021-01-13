Trump Becomes First President to be Impeached Twice

According to a confirmed report from the New York Post, President Trump was impeached by the US House of Representatives on Wednesday for sparking last week’s Capitol attack.

The president is being charged with “incitement of insurrection”, which emerges from his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill attack that killed five people. Last Tuesday, a gang of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and broke after Trump encouraged them to march the Capitol, where officials were certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral win.

According to the Post, the final vote was 232-19. 10 Republicans crossed party lines and four Republicans hadn’t voted when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) announced around 4:35 p.m.

A spokesman for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), said the trial won’t begin until the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.