President Donald Trump is facing a second impeachment after the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. The House of Representatives convened Wednesday afternoon to vote on an article of impeachment against Trump for “incitement of insurrection” in encouraging his supporters to march on the Capitol last Tuesday.

During the house debates, the White House put forth a “Statement from the President,” asking for “NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind.”. This comes after apparent reports of demonstrations

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You,”

Watch live here.