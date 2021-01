Yams Day is Going Virtual and Set for Jan. 18

Yams Day is going virtual. The annual celebration of A$AP Mob co-founder, A$AP Yams, will be available for fans in a safe and responsible way as it will take place online.

A$AP Rocky provided more details to this year’s celebration, citing this edition will feature the “Yammys.” The new awards will go to artists who the A$AP collective feel should be acknowledged and deserve the award.

You can see the announcement below.

IN CELEBRATION OF MY NIGGA A$AP YAMS AND HIS LEGACY WE DOIN YAMS DAY VIRTUALLY THIS YEAR . WE WELL BE GIVING OUT YAMMY AWARDS TO ARTIST THIS YEAR WHO WE & THE PEOPLE FEEL HONESTLY ERANED AND DESERVE it. pic.twitter.com/vVWHuXM4fs — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) January 12, 2021