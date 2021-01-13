YFN Lucci is wanted for a shooting last month and for his connection to the murder of a 28-year-old man.

A rep for the Atlanta Police Department told XXL on Tuesday evening that they’re seeking the public’s help with finding Lucci for his alleged connection in the death of James Adams. Lucci, born Rayshawn Bennett, is wanted for felony murder, aggravated assault, aid in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the felony.

According to a police report given by the APD, the shooting took place at around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 10). Officers were responding to a call of a person shot at 978 Peeples St. SW. Upon their arrival, Adams was lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head. Adams was moved to Grady Hospital but did not outlive his injuries.

Shortly after, a 32-year-old man named Kevin Wright came to the fire station, located at 1203 Lee St. SW, in a private car. The police report notes that Wright suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach and has survived his injuries. Police believe that following their search, the two shooting incidents are likely linked.

Two other men, Ra’von Boyd and Leroy Pitts, have been arrested in Miami as well for their alleged roles in the shooting. Pitts is 17-years-old and facing similar charges to YFN Lucci.