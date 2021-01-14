Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga are on deck for the Biden-Harris Inauguration on January 20th.

The “Poker Face” singer will sing the “Star-Spangled Banner” for the swearing-in ceremony in front of Capitol Hill. She will share the stage with J.Lo who is set to perform.

The itinerary also consists of essential worker, Andrea Hall, who will do the Pledge of Allegiance, a poem by the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman.

Additional artists for the Biden-Harris Inauguration have yet to be announced but considering the current social climate and recent events, the Democratic event is expected to draw in a star-studded guest list of supporters.

Donald Trump already announced that he will not be in attendance, but his VP, Mike Pence will be. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George Clinton, and George W. Bush announced that they will be there to see Biden-Harris get sworn in.

Are you ready for the moment we’ve all been waiting for?

There are safety concerns following the deadly Capitol riots incited by Trump, so Joe Biden is canceling his planned commute via Amtrak.

The President-elect hoped to recreate the journey on the Amtrak which began as a tradition during his 1988 Presidential campaign.

“The nation has continued to learn more about the threat to our democracy and about the potential for additional violence in the coming days, both in the National Capital Region and in cities across the country,” the transition team said in a statement after the briefing on Wednesday. “This is a challenge that the president-elect and his team take incredibly seriously.”