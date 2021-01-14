A new couple has entered the chat. Social media users have been giving their opinion on Future and Dess Dior ever since the couple has revealed their relationship. Just recently fans thought that the relationship was over as it has been reported that the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

You may have seen Dess Dior alongside the baby mother to Lil Baby, Jayda Cheaves, but the 22-year-old is now looking to make a name for herself. Aside from modeling, Dess is now taking her rap career seriously.

Dess Dior begins rapping at the age of 12, the Savannah Georgia native originally begin rapping in a group including Jayda, but she developed into a solo artist after moving away from her group members.

Jayda is supportive of her best friend’s career as she has appeared in some of Dess’ music videos including “Talk to Me” which gained around 430,000 streams on Youtube.

Future and Dess may have put the breakup rumors to an end as the “March Madness” rapper has shared his boo’s music on his story, letting fans know that a music visual is coming soon. “Big DESS dnt play that sh*t #SOON,” the 37-year-old wrote.

Let’s see what Dess Dior has in store for the year 2021.