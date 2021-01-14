A 53-year-old investment manager who was suspected to have participated in the Trump-powered riots o Capitol Hill was found found dead after an apparent suicide.

Christopher Stanton Georgia was found dead in his Alpharetta, Georgia home on Saturday, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. The regional portfolio manager at BB&T Bank was found dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Family members on the scene were described by police as ‘extremely distressed’ in a police report. Officers also removed two semi-automatic SKS rifles from Georgia’s home, the report added.

According to documents from the Superior Court of DC, Georgia had been charged with attempting to “enter certain property, that is, the United States Capitol Grounds, against the will of the United States Capitol Police.”

So far, at least 82 people have been arrested and more than 55 have been charged over the Capitol Hill Riots. Hundreds more are being hunted by the authorities but are yet to be found, including 25 people who are being investigated on terrorism charges.