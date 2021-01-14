The hottest couple in the streets is Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey. Just a couple of days after their official bae reveal, which led to them becoming the topic of the net this week, the beautiful couple is putting PDA on full display.

Today is Lori’s birthday and her glamour shots included her ripping through her own birthday cake. While the cake is in sugary shreds, Jordan still asked for some.

“Gimmie!!” he wrote. “Sheeesh!! Happy Birthday Turtle!!”

You can see the pictures below and Happy 24th birthday to Lori Harvey.

So Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan call each other "turtle" & "nugget" 😭 pic.twitter.com/QezP6l17RH — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 13, 2021