Macaulay Culkin Joins Call to Edit Donald Trump Out of ‘Home Alone 2’

Donald Trump famously made a cameo in Home Alone 2, but in light of his eventful Presidential term and recent deadly Capitol Hill riots, the people want him canceled.

One user wrote, “petition to digitally replace trump in ‘home alone 2’ with 40-year-old Macaulay Culkin,” to which the actor responded, “sold.”

petition to digitally replace trump in ‘home alone 2’ with 40-year-old macaulay culkin — rae ⚔️ (@rachellobaugh) January 10, 2021

Macaulay Culkin even praised another user who got the job done. The user wrote, “due to popular request I have removed trump from home alone.”

Culkin hit him with a one word response: “Bravo.”

due to popular request I have removed trump from home alone pic.twitter.com/HoTA2csMl4 — ᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟ (@maxschramp) January 9, 2021

If you don’t have Home Alone in your holiday film rotation for some odd reason, Macaulay runs into the POTUS at the Trump Plaza in New York City and asks for directions to the lobby.

This “cancellation” of the reality star turned President comes after he incited his supporters to organize and storm Capitol Hill because he feels like he was cheated out of the 2020 Presidential election.

Trump is banned from all social media platforms, even the ones he doesn’t even use and he already announced that he’s not attending the Biden-Harris inauguration. So there’s no telling when or how he will clap back.