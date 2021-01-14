Massachusetts Teen Turns in Her Family After Riot at the Capitol

Just when it would seem that blood is thicker than water, a Massachusetts 18-year-old turned in her own family after recognizing her mom, uncle, and aunt amidst the Capitol rioters last week.

The teen, identified as Helena Duke told Good Morning America, “ it was an emotional thing to decide to do.”

Helena Duke initially called her mother out on Twitter, saying “Hi mom, remember the time you told me I shouldn’t go to BLM protests because they could get violent…this you?”

She then, in a separate tweet specifically pointed out her mother, uncle, and aunt in three different pictures that surfaced on the internet accusing them of violent acts during the riot.

Since Duke’s tweets went viral, she has received immense love and support from several people. It is still unclear what drove the teen to turn in her family.