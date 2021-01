MC Eiht Checks In On IG From Hospital Bed

On his most recent post on IG, West Coast veteran MC Eiht checked in with his fans via Instagram to let them know that he’s currently hospitalized.

Eiht warns us all to “STAY SAFE 2021!”

Eiht was hospitalized last April for pancreatitis and whether or not this visit was related to that is unclear.

TheSource.com will update this story as details develop about Eiht’s condition.